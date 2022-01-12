Mesquite ISD has begun the search for a new superintendent.
The Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday to post an open position for a new superintendent after Superintendent David Vroonland announced his retirement in December.
At the proposal of Trustee Robert Seward, the board agreed to begin the search for a new superintendent by looking at possible candidates already working for the district.
“We are in a fabulous position of excellence in Dr. Vroonland’s tenure, and we have a lot going on moving forward,” Board President Eddie Rose said. “I think the first plan is to look and see if we’ve got someone inside who can keep it going.”
Trustee Gary Bingham said that after reviewing the district “from top to bottom” at a Friday board of Trustees meeting, the district is in the best place financially that he can remember.
He said that the district has multiple projects in the works at different stages of development.
“It sounds like the consensus on Friday,” he said. “We’re very happy with the direction we’re going, and we want to make sure those initiatives get carried out.”
