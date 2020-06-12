Members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus (TLBC) will host a series of virtual town halls focused on racism, criminal justice, and policing in the black community for the various regions in the state. From North Texas, South Texas, East Texas and West Texas starting daily on June 15 and ending on June 19, with a statewide town hall, members of the TLBC will engage with Texans to listen to their ideas and learn about their concerns. All are invited to participate. Each town hall will start at 7 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m.
Government of the people, for the people and by the people must have room at the table for all people. However, last week Governor Greg Abbott revealed that he was in discussions with lawmakers about potential criminal justice reforms in response to the overuse of excessive and deadly force displayed by certain law enforcement officers; but not one Texas African American legislator was invited to participate or even included in those discussions.
“It is deeply troubling that these policy discussions, aimed at combating the systematic racism that corrodes every level of our justice system, excluded black lawmakers. The protests happening across the state of Texas and around the country are not only outcries for justice for George Floyd and his family; they are also a demand that the pervasive disproportionalities and racial inequalities in our society be not only addressed, but also stopped,” said state Representative Harold Dutton, Chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus and the House Juvenile Justice and Family Issues.
Addressing the state’s current response to the outcries, state Representative Nicole Collier, First Vice Chair of the TLBC and Chair of the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee stated, “heightened police presence and the deployment of the National Guard will not stop the protests or heal the shared pain and anger being expressed across this state and our nation. These measures will not fix the problem. We will not see an end to these protests until meaningful change occurs at all levels of government; the only next step is genuine policy reform.”
For more information or to share your ideas and concerns, please send an email to texaslegislativeblackcaucus@gmail.com. Information on how to join the conversation will be shared closer to the date of the town halls.
