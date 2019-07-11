The young academic: Kimbrough 6th grader masters STAAR

Twelve-year-old Christian Brown just finished her sixth-grade year at Kimbrough Middle School, and mom Joy said she did amazingly well on the STAAR tests. Joy has strived to make sure she gets the best education possible and always challenges her to be better.
The STAAR performance standards relate levels of test performance to the expectations defined in the state-mandated curriculum standards known as the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Scores established by the agency distinguish between performance levels or categories. The process of establishing cut scores that define performance levels for an assessment is standard setting. Standard setting is also used to classify students into an appropriate performance category. For STAAR and STAAR Spanish, the labels for the performance categories are Masters Grade Level, Meets Grade Level, Approaches Grade Level, and Did Not Meet Grade Level.
Do you know how you did on the STAAR test?
I know what level it is, in both reading and math I got mastery and I did better than the campus and district average.
Did you do any extra studying?
Yes, my mom and I worked very hard to get there.
What's your favorite subject in school?
Math, because I like numbers.
Did math come easily for you?
At some points no, but my teacher worked very hard with me to get me there.
Mom: We would go to the schools morning and night. Even when she does well I still require her to get tutoring because you never know what you may have missed or didn't discover.
Are you involved in any activities in school or outside?
Not at the moment, but I do sometimes go to the Main and North Branch libraries.
What kind of books do you like to read?
Fantasy. Currently my favorite book is "City of Ember."
What is it about fantasy do you enjoy?
I just like feeling and knowing that I have an imagination to know that there's different kinds of things that you can explore outside of this world.
What do you have planned for this summer?
Some shopping, fun parks, things like that.
Have you done any community service?
Not yet, but I'd like to work with animals when I'm a teenager, and it's something I'd like to do as a career.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to be a veterinarian.
Mom: I've learned about so many different species from my daughter and some fascinating things about the animals.
What got you interested in veterinary?
"Wild Kratts." It's a cartoon that I watched when I was younger.
What sort of animals would you like to work with?
Pets. I think they're more calm.
What's your favorite animal?
Pangolin. It's an animal that lives in mostly Asia. There are two types – ground pangolin and tree pangolin, one lives in Asia and one lives in Africa.
Is there anyone that you look up to?
My mom and dad, and the people around me that I work with at school.
What are you looking forward to about 7th grade?
New challenges, harder subjects and material.
What would you say that you've learned about yourself as a sixth-grader?
I've learned that when something gets thrown at me, I can take it on, deal with it pretty well and move on.
Where do you imagine yourself in 20 years?
Probably as a doctor.
What do you like to do for fun?
I like watching funny videos, reading funny books, playing games on my phone and I love crafting and DIY projects.
If you won $1 million, what would you do with it?
I would donate some to charity for animals, give half to my mom, and the rest I'd save.
If you could visit any place, where would you want to go?
I want to go to England – I'd like to visit Prince Harry – and Australia.
Do you have any advice for younger kids?
Always pay attention (in school), build a strong relationship with your teachers, and do good.
