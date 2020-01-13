State Representatives Victoria Neave and Rhetta Bowers, along with the 2020 Executive Committee and numerous community organizations, will host the 2020 Dallas Women’s March Sunday, Jan. 19, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and to stand up for women’s rights, equity for women, and inclusion. The historic 2017, 2018, and 2019 Dallas Women's Marches brought together thousands of women, men, and children in Dallas as part of a national conversation about equity for women.
"With our combined strength, we will continue to fight for legislation that makes our state of Texas more perfect, more welcoming, and more just. We will continue to elevate the stories of the courageous women who fought to fulfill the promise of equal opportunity and equal justice enshrined in the text of the Nineteenth Amendment," said State Representative Victoria Neave.
"During the inaugural year of the Dallas Women’s March, women were standing in solidarity saying enough is enough!" said State Representative Rhetta Bowers. "We were charged to go to the front line and fight for our voice to be heard, so much so that a record number of women in Texas ran for office, in the third year of the Dallas Women’s March we are shared the stories and celebrated the ladies who won and those who continue to fight. This year, we will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.”
The Dallas Women’s March is on Sunday, Jan. 19. It commences at 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1816 Routh St. in Dallas. The march distance is approximately 1.4 miles. A rally will take place at Dallas City Hall after the march and will include speakers from a variety of organizations. During the march, organizers will collect donations for the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center and Genesis Women's Shelter.
The 2020 Dallas Women’s March is sponsored by Half Price Books, Kastl Law, PC, and the Texas Women Lawyers. We thank them for their generous support.
