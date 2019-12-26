Assistant Director of Economic Development Kim Buttram gave the Mesquite City Council a quarterly activity report (stats from July to September) during the Dec. 16 City Council staff work session.
Buttram touched on some of the council’s goals; one is to promote investments in new and existing businesses. In this area, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for several businesses since the last presentation. Those businesses were Hancock Whitney Bank, a Starbucks with a drive-thru, Big Lots remodel, Cheyenne Medical Lodge, Urban Air Adventure Park, American National Bank remodel, Jay Knight Photography, Agape Day Center for Adults and McDonald’s.
She noted that they had 65 attendees for their second annual Entrepreneurs Day, which was held on Nov. 12 at the Mesquite Arts Center.
There were 43 attendees for their small business e-series: Entrepreneurship for the Fourth Power, which featured sessions that covered planning, funding, marketing and budgeting.
“At these events dreamers and small business owners get to interact with each other, with business counselors, and with panelists and people that help them in different topic areas,” Buttram said. “This year we added a couple of city tables so they got to meet with people that are in the permitting department, health department, and the library because they provide research assistance. We also had the Convention and Visitors Bureau there because they really help businesses with how to promote themselves online.”
Attendees at these events also had the opportunity to ask a startup business that began in Mesquite some questions about their experience. The featured business that participated in this Q&A was Bear Cave Coffee.
“Construction of new industrial that has either started or been completed this year is 1.8 million square feet with Conor Commercial, Urban District 30, Prologis and Dalfen (Industrial). The anticipated job creation for this is 1,000-1,800,” Buttram said.
In the area of long-term economic and land-use plan for the Town East area, properties that have been repurposed for new business include Urban Air, Sanitas and the expansion of Canales Furniture. The Market East expansion is in the process, according to the presentation.
Buttram reported that Town East Mall has a 96.7 percent leased rate, same as last quarter. New shops include Miss A and Shoe Mega that replaced Gymboree and Payless Shoes, which went out of business nationally. She also reported that sales are up over $500 per square foot, a 3.6 percent increase over last year.
