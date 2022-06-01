Three incidents of aggravated robbery took place within the Mesquite city limits over the past week, according to community crime map information.
The three incidents took place within a 48-hour period on May 25 and 26. The first incident of aggravated robbery occurred at 3 p.m. May 25 on the 2700 block of North Mesquite Drive. The first of two aggravated robbery reports on May 26 was taken at 11:20 a.m. on the 1000 block of Americana Lane, followed by a second report at 8 p.m. on the 18900 block of IH in Mesquite.
Four reports of aggravated assaults were taken between May 27 and May 29.
The first aggravated assault report was filed at 5:25 p.m. May 27 at a home. It was an aggravated assault with a weapon on the 400 block of Highland Village Drive.
At 11:42 p.m. on May 28, police responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 1400 block of N. Peachtree Road, and 30 minutes later, another report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was filed on the 600 block of eastbound Highway 80.
At 10:25 p.m. May 28, police responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call on the 1800 block of Rodeo Drive.
A deadly conduct report was taken at 8 p.m. May 28, at the intersection of westbound Highway 80 and Belt Line.
Other incidents of note from May 23-31 were:
- Midnight, May 23, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 reported on the 2100 block of S. Town East Blvd.
- 5 p.m. May 23, burglary of a building reported on the 400 block of W. Kearney St.
- 6:30 p.m. May 24, theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000 on the 2300 block of Bamboo St.
- 6:30 a.m. May 26, home burglary on the 2500 block of Mark Dr.
- 8 a.m. May 26, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on northbound Interstate 635 and Military.
- 12:30 p.m., May 26, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 1400 block of Cascade St.
- 6:30 p.m. May 26, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 2700 block of Franklin Dr.
- 6:12 a.m., May 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 1200 block of Chase Rd.
- 9:30 a.m. May 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 2100 block of Gus Thomasson Rd.
- 10 a.m. May 28, home burglary reported on the 1400 block of Sheffield Ct.
- 3 p.m. May 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 2100 block of N. Galloway Ave.
- 10 p.m. May 29, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 300 block of Clary Dr.
- 2:21 a.m. May 30, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 2000 block of Hillcrest St.
- 2:50 p.m. May 31, burglary of a building on the 1500 block of Woodlawn Pkwy.
- 3 p.m. May 31, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 19000 IH in Mesquite.
- 9:50 p.m. May 31, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 1200 block of E. Davis St.
