Police Report Graphic
fergregory - stock.adobe.com

Three incidents of aggravated robbery took place within the Mesquite city limits over the past week, according to community crime map information.

The three incidents took place within a 48-hour period on May 25 and 26. The first incident of aggravated robbery occurred at 3 p.m. May 25 on the 2700 block of North Mesquite Drive. The first of two aggravated robbery reports on May 26 was taken at 11:20 a.m. on the 1000 block of Americana Lane, followed by a second report at 8 p.m. on the 18900 block of IH in Mesquite.

Four reports of aggravated assaults were taken between May 27 and May 29.

The first aggravated assault report was filed at 5:25 p.m. May 27 at a home. It was an aggravated assault with a weapon on the 400 block of Highland Village Drive.

At 11:42 p.m. on May 28, police responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 1400 block of N. Peachtree Road, and 30 minutes later, another report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was filed on the 600 block of eastbound Highway 80. 

At 10:25 p.m. May 28, police responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call on the 1800 block of Rodeo Drive.

A deadly conduct report was taken at 8 p.m. May 28, at the intersection of westbound Highway 80 and Belt Line.

Other incidents of note from May 23-31 were:

- Midnight, May 23, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 reported on the 2100 block of S. Town East Blvd.

- 5 p.m. May 23, burglary of a building reported on the 400 block of W. Kearney St.

- 6:30 p.m. May 24, theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000 on the 2300 block of Bamboo St.

- 6:30 a.m. May 26, home burglary on the 2500 block of Mark Dr.

- 8 a.m. May 26, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on northbound Interstate 635 and Military.

- 12:30 p.m., May 26, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 1400 block of Cascade St.

- 6:30 p.m. May 26, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 2700 block of Franklin Dr.

- 6:12 a.m., May 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 1200 block of Chase Rd.

- 9:30 a.m. May 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 2100 block of Gus Thomasson Rd.

- 10 a.m. May 28, home burglary reported on the 1400 block of Sheffield Ct.

- 3 p.m. May 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 2100 block of N. Galloway Ave.

- 10 p.m. May 29, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 300 block of Clary Dr.

- 2:21 a.m. May 30, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 2000 block of Hillcrest St.

- 2:50 p.m. May 31, burglary of a building on the 1500 block of Woodlawn Pkwy.

- 3 p.m. May 31, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 19000 IH in Mesquite.

- 9:50 p.m. May 31, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 on the 1200 block of E. Davis St.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments