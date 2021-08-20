Crime scene
The Mesquite Police Department was notified of a shooting call at Town East Mall at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday. 

Upon arrival at the location, officers learned a suspect had stolen merchandise from a store inside the mall and fled the location.

A store employee pursued the suspect through the lower level of the mall. The suspect reportedly produced a handgun and reportedly fired one shot at the pursuing employee. No one was struck by the gunfire, and no damage was located. The suspect was observed leaving the location in a waiting vehicle.

This investigation continues, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

