The Mesquite Police Department was notified of a shooting call at Town East Mall at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Upon arrival at the location, officers learned a suspect had stolen merchandise from a store inside the mall and fled the location.
A store employee pursued the suspect through the lower level of the mall. The suspect reportedly produced a handgun and reportedly fired one shot at the pursuing employee. No one was struck by the gunfire, and no damage was located. The suspect was observed leaving the location in a waiting vehicle.
This investigation continues, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
