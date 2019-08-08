Transforming mind and body: Doctor finds another way to change lives

The Camp Transformation Center (The Camp), a national brand featuring fitness centers that focus on inspiring powerful physical and emotional transformations, opened a Mesquite location on July 15. Camp Mesquite, located at 909 Tripp Road, offers residents a destination to transform their minds and bodies by creating a community and culture that breeds positive behaviors. The doctor behind The Camp Transformation Center’s new location in Mesquite, Wale, manages daily operations alongside a center director and team of trainers. He is also a practicing family physician bringing his health knowledge to the world of fitness.
Why did you decide to open a Transformation Center in Mesquite?
The camp does research and tries to find out where the need for a fitness gym is, and Mesquite came up as one of the places that really needed something like this so that's why we chose this location.
What sort of doctor are you?
I'm a family physician, and I practice in the Fort Worth area.
How long have you been practicing medicine?
Ten years.
What brought you to the United States?
In the 70s my parents came here for higher education and lived here for about 10 years, so my siblings were born here, but I was born in Nigeria. Once I was in medical school I looked into coming here to do some internship programs and I did an internship at UT-Southwestern. Once I finished medical school I decided to come back for the residency program, and that's how I started practicing in the area.
What drew you to the field of medicine?
I have an uncle who's a doctor. He'd come visit us, and I'd go to his clinic and I was just fascinated by the way he was able to relate to people and help them. Also back home, the way things were at that time if you were a smart child your parents would encourage to towards three professions – medicine, law and engineering. I wasn't interested in the other two and I really wanted to do medicine so I can help people.
What got you to branch out into fitness?
I wouldn't say it's branching out. I'm a family physician so I'm a primary care doctor and I treat chronic diseases like diabetes, hyper tension, heart diseases. I talk to my patients to educate them about their disease, but I also try to help them manage their disease. I'm able to prescribe medication and do other things to help, but there was one missing thing, which was a healthy lifestyle. Many of these patients are obese or overweight and I'd tell them that medicine isn't the only thing – you need a lifestyle change, so part of your lifestyle change is losing weight and being healthy, and I'd recommend exercise. But some of them will leave, come back and weigh even more, so people need a facility like this to motivate them and help them achieve their goal. I felt it was something I wanted to do. In addition to prescribing medication I wanted to help them make a lifestyle change.
How has the community reception been?
It's been amazing. Councilman Robert Miklos came in here and we had a really good discussion, and he was happy that we brought something like this to this area. The community has really accepted us and we've gotten a lot feedback on social media.
What makes this place unique?
The Camp started in California and the have about 100 locations in the country and in Mexico, and this would be the seventh location in the DFW area. We're different from the big box gym in a sense that we focus on transforming the body and mind of our clients. Once they are transformed, our goal is to keep them in that state. We offer workouts, nutrition and support. We don't want them to work out and leave but to go out with the mentality that this is a new lifestyle.
How do you balance being a physician and starting a new business?
I can't be here 24/7, but I'm able to create time to be here. The good thing about my practice is that I'm able to arrange my clinic and hospital days to suit me spending some time here. And I have a lot of support from my family and my staff here.
My goal is to transform people's lives so I don't mind the extra sacrifice, the extra 20-30 hours I have to put in in a week. I don't mind doing that because it makes me happy when I see results and when people tell me that I've helped them. That's a satisfaction that's next to none.
What do you enjoy most about what you do?
I enjoy seeing the smile on people's faces, especially when they're able to achieve their goal. And having people tell me that they used to be on insulin and now they're not because they've lost a lot of weight and eating healthier. I'm happy when I'm able to transform people's lives.
Who was your hero when you were a child?
In Africa we really looked up to Nelson Mandela because as a child we learned about the struggles of slavery and apartheid, so Nelson Mandela was a really big hero for us because he was selfless. He didn't have to do what he did, but he wanted to free his people.
If there was a movie made about your life, who would you want to portray you?
Will Smith. I like that he's a happy person and he can fill the role of a doctor, motivator and a fun person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.