The city of Mesquite held a town hall on Tuesday to inform residents on the revised solid waste ordinance.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said as the city grows, litter across the city also grows. Much of the city’s litter came from neighborhoods due to improper disposal of trash, and a combination of wild animals and wind caused improperly placed trash to be blown into the city’s waterways, Keheley said.
The new ordinance requires all trash to be secured in bags between 13 to 32 gallons in size. Loose items placed on or around the bags will not be allowed. All trash is also required to be placed in 20-to-48-gallon trash cans. Customers who already had cans larger than 48 gallons will be allowed to use them until they get a properly sized can. Trash and recycle bins can be placed out for collection no earlier than 5:30 p.m. the day before scheduled pickup and no later than 7:30 a.m. the day of scheduled pickup.
The ordinance also limits large items, appliances, and bulk trash to be placed out for collection 24 hours prior to scheduled collection day. All bulk trash is limited to under eight cubic yards. This does not apply to yard waste and brush collection.
Changes to the solid waste ordinances are a part of the city’s clean city initiative.
While the ordinance took effect Oct. 1, the city has not issued any fees for extra administration services. Instead, it has been notifying residents of their noncompliance. Additionally, Keheley said the city will work with residents who are unable to properly place their solid waste by the curb.
“If they have special circumstances, the solid waste division is here to serve the citizens of Mesquite,” Public Works director Curt Cassidy said. “We truly care about our residents, and if they have a special situation, whether they're elderly, and they can't get their solid waste out to the curb or the alley, or if you're disabled, you can call the solid waste division, and we'll make special arrangements."
