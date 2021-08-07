Longtime Mesquite resident Helen Boydstun, 73, drove an 18-wheeler for the first time on Wednesday at Town East Mall.
Boydstun got the opportunity through Tree of Dreams – a program by the Waterford Senior Living in Mesquite. It is a program that allows seniors to have a new experience or have a chance to relive something they have not done in a long time.
Boydstun’s dream is the first that Waterford has been able to fulfill. The facility plans to hold future events each month.
“When I was a kid, I always waved at truck drivers to honk the horn,” Boysdtun said. “Sometimes they did, sometimes they didn’t.”
Staff members from Waterford and Boydstun’s brother cheered her on as she drove the 18-wheeler around the parking lot in front of David’s Bridal.
Boydstun said she was nervous about driving the 18-wheeler before the truck arrived. She did not expect the truck to come attached with a trailer.
“I don’t want to get a scratch on his truck because I know he has to take it out later,” Boydstun said.
While driving the truck, Boydstun brought with her a photo of her husband, Fred, who passed away a year ago.
The truck was supplied by Michael Elley with Wheeler Trucking. He guided Boydstun through the parking lot as they made the loop behind the mall.
“It doesn’t matter how old or young someone is,” Elley said. “If they give me the signal, I’ll honk the horn.”
After guiding Boydstun through her experience of driving a truck, Elley continued his drive to Iowa.
“It was my first time driving a truck,” Boydstun said as she exited. “I don’t think I’d make a career out of it. It’s too late for that.”
