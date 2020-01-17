Two charged in shooting incident near Poteet High School

On Jan. 14 at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department responded to a possible shooting call in the 3300 Block of Poteet Drive. Several gunshots were heard by witnesses in the area of Poteet drive, just north of the school parking lot.
Mesquite PD school resource officers were present at the time of the shooting and determined that an altercation had occurred after the Poteet vs Lancaster basketball game had concluded. There were no injuries or damage as result of the gunfire.
Detectives were able to identify two suspects involved in the shooting as Owen Crutcher, 17, of Rockwall, and Kross Murphy, 17, of Heath. Neither subject attends Mesquite ISD schools.
Crutcher has been charged with the offenses of discharge of firearm in certain municipalities, and places weapons prohibited. Kross has been charged with the offenses of discharge of firearm in certain municipalities, and evading arrest on foot. Both subjects have been taken into custody by MPD investigators.
