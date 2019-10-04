Mesquite PD

On October 3, at approximately 7 p.m., Mesquite Police officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Manchester Drive in reference to a possible suicide call.  Upon arrival at the location, officers discovered two deceased adults.  Based upon the preliminary investigation, there does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time, and no suspects are believed to be at large.  This is an ongoing investigation.

