The Mesquite City Council approved grants Monday for two downtown businesses as part of the Downtown Mesquite Façade Improvement Program.
The Downtown Mesquite Façade Improvement Program serves to promote local economic development and stimulate business and commercial activity in the city. The two buildings discussed Monday night are located at 202 W. Davis St. and 105 W. Main St.
“Over 40 years this Main Street program has evolved and we’ve seen what does and does not work in downtown, and what’s a No. 1 deciding factor for development – new businesses, visitors and tourists,” downtown development manager Beverly Abell said. “Appearance, meaning authenticity, building upgrades and such is the No. 1 determining factor in downtown development.”
The Downtown Mesquite Façade Improvement Program offers 50 percent reimbursement for all approved enhancements up to a total reimbursement of $20,000 within the downtown area.
The first applicant was George Boyce for 202 W. Davis St. It was built in 1939 as a frozen food locker building and currently serves as an office building. Proposed improvements include a new awning and soft wash of the brick for a cost of $5,601.94 and a grant request of $2,800.97.
The second applicant was Bill Metzger for the Awards Center store located at 105 W. Main St. Work would include a metal canopy, signage, lighting and façade paint and repair for a cost of $13,133.10 and a grant request of $6,566.55.
