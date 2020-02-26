Two Mesquite ISD musicians named to All-State Band

Two Mesquite ISD musicians were named to All-State Band and recognized during this month’s regular MISD Board of Trustees meeting.
The Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill, and to encourage TMEA member directors to support their students in this development.
According to TMEA, over 70,000 high school students across Texas audition in their TMEA region each fall, and a select group advances to compete against musicians from other regions in their TMEA area. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions qualify to perform in one of 15 Texas All-State bands, orchestras and choirs. These All-State ensembles rehearse for three days, directed by nationally recognized conductors, and perform on the closing day of the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention.
This year North Mesquite High School tuba player Jordan Jenifor and Poteet High School clarinet player Gaby Balogun join those ranks as All-State band musicians.
"This year over 60,000 students from across the state of Texas entered the TMEA All-State process," MISD Fine Arts Director Steve Andre said. "Gaby and Jordan are among the top 2 percent of all high school musicians in our state. They are truly some of the best high school musicians you will find anywhere. I am extremely proud of them for their hard work and the tireless practicing it took to be able to perform at such a high level."
Jenifor’s sponsor is band director Scott Rives, and Balogun’s sponsor is band director Cody Newman.
