Between June 27 and July 10, the Mesquite Police Department investigated two aggravated robberies that occurred at an apartment complex located in 19000 Block of IH-635 in Mesquite. In both cases, the suspects posted iPhones for sale via online selling apps. The suspects would agree to meet with the buyers and would commit a robbery upon the buyer’s arrival.
On July 16, after an intensive investigation, MPD detectives arrested two suspects responsible for the aforementioned offenses. The suspects were identified as Savion Gary, 18 and Kadareis Price, 17 both from Mesquite.
The Mesquite Police Department would like to remind everyone that if you’re going to meet someone you don’t know to purchase something, always attempt to do it in a well-lit public place, and if possible bring someone with you as well. The Mesquite Police Department offers a 24 hour exchange zone in our front parking lot at 777 N. Galloway Ave specifically for this purpose.
