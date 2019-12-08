On Dec. 7 at approximately 8:17 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Bent Brook Drive. Upon arrival at the location, officers observed that two adult victims had been struck by gunfire. Both subjects were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One victim has already been released from the hospital and the other is listed in stable condition at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, but at this time there appears to be no danger to the public at large.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Mesquite Police Department. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.
