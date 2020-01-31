Two teens arrested in Mesquite robbery

Two male teens were arrested yesterday by Mesquite Police investigators in connection with robbery that occurred on the morning of Jan. 28.
Kendell Marine, 17 and his brother, Kenneth Marine, 19, both of Dallas have been charged with aggravated robbery and their bonds were set at $100,000 each.
The Mesquite Police Department thanked the public for their assistance in identifying these two individuals.
The incident occurred at about 7:14 a.m., Jan. 28. Officers were dispatched to the Sonic Restaurant located in the 1800 block of Military Parkway about a robbery in progress.
According to a press release, the two had ordered food outside and later confronted an employee outside at gunpoint and ordered the employee back into the store. After robbing the location, the teens left the scene in a dark colored SUV with black wheels.
