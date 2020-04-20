Two wanted in Mesquite homicide

Jaylnn Turner  

 
Two wanted in Mesquite homicide

Bernard Cooper Jr

 

On Friday, April 17, at about 1 p.m., Mesquite Police officers were dispatched to an assist a Fire Department call in the 4400 block of N. Galloway Ave.  Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Tyler Anderson, 23, had been shot while sitting in his vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Based upon the subsequent investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jalynn Turner, 20 of Forney and Bernard Cooper Jr., 21 of Mesquite.  Both suspects are charged with Capital Murder.

The Mesquite Police Department is seeking help in finding the two suspects.  If you have any information about this murder or the location of the suspects, please contact the Mesquite Police Department, Investigator D. Chasney at 972-216-6252. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).  Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments