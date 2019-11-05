The unofficial cumulative results from the Dallas County election website shows Mesquite may have a new mayor and some incumbents could retain their seats.
According to results posted on Dallas County election website at 9:26 p.m., Nov. 5, in the lead with 53.94 (2,940) percent of the votes is Bruce Archer, compared to incumbent Stan Pickett with 46.06 percent (2,510).
In Kaufman County the unofficial results posted at 7:04 p.m. shows Archer received 3 votes and Pickett received 4.
In the lead for Place 1 is Sherry Wisdom with 45.36 percent (381) of the votes, followed by David J. Burris with 31.43 percent (264), and Jenny Martinez with 23.21 percent (195).
Leading for Place 2 is Kenny Green with 67.64 percent (418) with his opponent Dorothy Patterson receiving 32.36 percent (200) of the votes.
It appears incumbent Robert Miklos may retain his seat for Place 3. He’s currently leading with 62.87 percent (613) of the votes, compared to his opponents Jennifer Vidler who received 30.05 percent (293) and Noe Villarreal with 7.08 percent (69) of the votes.
Place 4 incumbent Tandy Boroughs is in the lead with 53.78 percent (391) of the votes and his opponent Bryan Odom currently has 46.22 percent (336) of the votes.
In the lead for Place 5 is B.W. Smith with 63.48 percent (716) of the votes, followed by Henry Brown with 19.33 percent (218) and Sergio Garcia with 17.20 percent (194).
Place 6 incumbent Daniel Aleman Jr. is leading with 59.51 percent (579) to Christina M. Sowell’s 40.49 percent (394).
The unofficial Kaufman County votes shows Aleman received 5 votes and Sowells 2 votes.
These are unofficial results until the results have been canvassed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.