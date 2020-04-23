Update: Mesquite homicide, one arrested

Mesquite Police has one of two men wanted in connection with the death of 23-year-old Tyler Anderson.
Today, Jalynn Turner, 20 of Forney, was taken into custody by the Mesquite Police Department. Turner and Bernard Cooper Jr., 21, of Mesquite are charged with capital murder.
According to Mesquite PD, at about 1 p.m. on April 17, officers were dispatched to an assist fire department call in the 4400 block of N. Galloway Ave. When officers arrived they discovered Anderson had been shot while sitting in his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Based upon the subsequent investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Turner and Cooper.
The Mesquite Police Department is seeking help in finding the two suspects. If you have any information about this murder or the location of the suspects, contact the Mesquite Police Department, Investigator D. Chasney at 972-216-6252. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment.
