Update: Mesquite PD arrest second suspect in homicide

The Mesquite Police Department recently arrested the second suspect involved in the death of 23-year-old Tyler Anderson.

Yesterday, police took Bernard Cooper, Jr., 21 of Mesquite into custody. Jalynn Turner, 20 of Forney, was taken into custody on April 22; both are charged with capital murder.

According to Mesquite PD, at about 1 p.m. on April 17, officers were dispatched to an assist fire department call in the 4400 block of N. Galloway Ave. When officers arrived they discovered Anderson had been shot while sitting in his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Based upon the subsequent investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Turner and Cooper. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments