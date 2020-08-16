John Dogton Rogers

Update (10:13 p.m., Aug. 16)

*John Dogton Rogers has been located and is safe.

 

The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. John Dogton Rogers was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 9:14 p.m. from Spanish Trials Inn in Mesquite.

John Dogton Rogers, is an African American male, approximately 5’11”, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a two-toned white/grey T-shirt with the grey adorning the upper half of the shirt, blue jeans, black house shoes, and white socks. Rogers was also wearing a grey Nike baseball hat with a blue Nike logo. He also has a tattoo on his left arm with the initials ‘JR’. Due to Rogers’ medical condition, he may be confused about his surroundings and unable to return to his residing location.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rogers are encouraged to contact 9-1-1 or the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

