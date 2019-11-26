Yesterday the Mesquite Police Department sought the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, James Polston, 86, of Mesquite. He was reported missing yesterday at about 11:16 a.m. by family members. Police said Polston has been located and safely returned to his family.
