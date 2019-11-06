The unofficial results are in, and as of Wednesday morning, Mesquite has a new mayor and a runoff will be needed for the City Council Place 1 seat with no candidate receiving 50 percent of the overall votes.
It was a close mayoral race, but Bruce Archer beat out incumbent Stan Pickett for the seat with 53 percent of the votes, or 3,886 votes to Pickett’s 47 percent, or 3,506 votes.
City Council Place 1 did not have a candidate that received at least 50 percent of the overall votes, so the top two candidates will advance to a runoff election. Sherry Wisdom received 45 percent of the votes, or 620 votes, followed by David Burris with 31 percent, or 419, and Jenny Martinez received 24 percent, or 324 votes.
The Place 2 seat will go to Kenny Green who received 65 percent of the votes (547) to Dorothy Patterson’s 35 percent (289).
Robert Miklos will remain on council, now in Place 3, having received 61 percent of the votes (710). His opponents Jennifer Vidler received 32 percent (372), and Noe Villarreal received 8 percent (90).
Tandy Boroughs will also remain on council, now in Place 4, with 54 percent of the votes (426) while his opponent Bryan Odom received 46 percent (364).
BW Smith will take the seat for Place 5 with an overwhelming 61 percent of the votes (842). His opponents Henry Brown received 19 percent (267) and Sergio Garcia received 19 percent (263).
Daniel Aleman Jr. retains a spot but now in Place 6, having received 56 percent of the votes (891) while opponent Christina Sowells received 44 percent (701).
These are unofficial results until the results are canvassed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.