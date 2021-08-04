Mesquite ISD will hold its grand opening of Vanguard High School on Saturday.
The school will feature several open concept spaces where students can collaborate while working on projects specific to their program.
The school offers over 55 fields of certifications in health science, technology, architecture and construction and engineering.
“I think the first thing people will notice that’s different about this is the openness and collaboration students will get o experience,” Superintendent David Vroonland said.
The school features open cafeteria spaces where students may eat wherever they would like on campus. Workstations and labs also feature an open concept where students may work freely. Each lab has state-of-the-art equipment that is used by professionals, so students gain full, hands-on experience.
Vanguard Dean Clint Elsasser said classrooms will feature a mixture of technology and special grouping of students. All classrooms are connected, so teachers can give lessons from anywhere in the building. There will also be a clinical assistant to group students. High-achieving students may be placed in independent learning while middle-performing students can stay in the classroom where teachers can teach directly. Struggling students can get special focus in one area.
By their senior year, students will be strongly encouraged to seek internships where they can get on-the-job experience in their field of choice.
"All of our spaces can be anything, so they're very flexible use spaces," Elsasser said.
Enrolment will open again in October when Mesquite ISD students will express interest in a specific program. From there, the courses that a student takes will be tailored to their program of choice while still satisfying Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) requirements.
In addition to their tailored learning, each student will also be required to take business classes so they have the knowledge and skills to start and operate their own business.
"At the end of the day, we all have the same requirements as everyone else,” Elsasser said. “We have to meet STAAR standards, we have to meet TEKS, we all have to do those things, so we aren't exempt from that. It's a different model, but I think the model helps our students because now they get to be more targeted.”
Students who choose to enroll at Vanguard will be bused from the school they would have normally gone to. After the school day, the buses will transport the students back to the drop off area at the other high schools.
“I think for a community like Mesquite it will propel our students further than we ever dreamed of because now they have the opportunity,” Elsasser said. “Now they're getting the skills. When they graduate, they know where they're going. They have a hope and a trajectory. Those are the most important things we can provide, and we're doing it now.”
