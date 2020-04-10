Members of the Mesquite community gathered in their cars Friday evening at Dallas Regional Medical Center to show their support for healthcare workers and pray for hospital staff. The well-wishers ended their prayer, led by Community Life Church Sunnyvale Campus Pastor Joe Paris, by "lifting a joyful noise" in a chorus of car horns.

IMG_9155 W.jpg

Community Life Church Sunnyvale Campus Pastor Joe Paris leads a prayer via Facebook Live for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

 Liz McGathey / staff photos

Find out more about what the hospital is doing to raise staff spirits next week.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments