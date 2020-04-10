Members of the Mesquite community gathered in their cars Friday evening at Dallas Regional Medical Center to show their support for healthcare workers and pray for hospital staff. The well-wishers ended their prayer, led by Community Life Church Sunnyvale Campus Pastor Joe Paris, by "lifting a joyful noise" in a chorus of car horns.
Find out more about what the hospital is doing to raise staff spirits next week.
