The public is invited to attend the free Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast sponsored by Vision Mesquite. The featured speaker is Amianne Bailey, who will speak about her program called “Reading Our Way Out: Liberation Through Literacy.” The event will be held Monday, Oct.28, 7:30 a.m., Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway Ave. No RSVPS are required.
A proud product of Mesquite ISD, Amianne is a 1993 graduate of Mesquite High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English at Texas A&M University in College Station and then began her teaching career at West Mesquite High School in 1998. During that time period, she earned her Master’s degree in Liberal Arts at SMU. After eleven years in the high school classroom, Amianne got her School Librarian certificate from the University of North Texas. She returned to her Skeeter roots and has been buzzing around the Mesquite High Library as one of the librarians for the past seven years.
Amianne will share the story of how one student’s disturbing comment sparked a book club that has grown during the last five years. This experience has taught her the importance of embracing race, relationships, and relevance in order to liberate students, as well as herself.
