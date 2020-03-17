Based on guidelines set for by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and for the safety and care of their patients, Dallas Regional Medical Center (DRMC) has implemented a new, restricted visitation policy until further notice.
No visitors are allowed in the emergency room except for one parent or guardian with pediatric patients. Inpatient visitation is limited to one visitor for end-of-life patients and surrogate decision makers. Labor and Delivery visitation is limited to one designated guest, and all waiting rooms in the hospital will be closed and visitors will be asked to wait in the car.
“Our primary goal is to provide the best and safest care possible to our patients, and we apologize for any inconvenience these temporary restrictions may cause,” DRMC stated.
DRMC CEO Glenda Matchett posted the following statement on Facebook: During this time of uncertainty regarding COVID-19, I am confident that the risks of under-reacting are so much greater than the risks of overreacting. As your community hospital we are praying for the best; however, we must be prudent and plan for the worst. It will take the entire community working together to ensure that we put the health and safety of our community, patients, and employees above all else, and I am confident as a strong community, that is what we will do.
