As Mesquite ISD nears the end of its 2020-21 academic school year, Superintendent David Vroonland reflects on how COVID-19 affected the district’s approach to education and catalyzed upcoming changes to the district.
The focus of Vroonland’s vision for 2021-22 is helping Mesquite ISD students recover from learning loss.
“I'm having a conversation with the Mesquite Association of Retired School Employees (MARSE) about employing some of them to do some recovery work for full time salary,” Vroonland said.
In addition to utilizing the MARSE volunteers to catch students up after the pivot to online learning, Vroonland also discussed the introduction of new programs like AYO – a data-collecting program to tailor learning to the student – and CORE – Mesquite ISD’s proposed virtual program.
Vroonland talked about how because of the pandemic the district has a better understanding on how to shift more smoothly toward an online learning platform as needed.
“We have a lot of training going on for student learning in an online platform as well as in an in-person platform,” Vroonland said. “We're going to do a lot of that over the course of next year. It's not so much about just planning for a catastrophe as it is understanding how we can take advantage of all forms of learning and do some things differently with our students.”
Vroonland discussed how after a year of some students engaging in virtual learning, the interest in the CORE program that is currently in development declined over time.
“We are going to have to reframe that because the interest is no longer there,” Vroonland said. “We're pivoting on CORE.”
Vroonland said the lack of interest in the CORE program is indicative of Mesquite ISD students and parents wanting to return to normal.
In addition to returning in person learning, Vroonland said the district started offering vaccinations to students within 12 to 18 years old as part of the district’s attempt to return to normal.
“Getting to a space where masks for vaccinated folks are not necessary anymore is exciting,” Vroonland said. “Returning to less of a mandatory and more of a voluntary place is something good getting a sense of normalcy at school.”
