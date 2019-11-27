A public hearing was held during the Nov. 18 Mesquite City Council meeting to consider a request submitted by Yaneicy Rodriguez of Clinica Hispana Mesquite for a change of zoning from Truman Heights Neighborhood District to Truman Heights Neighborhood District with a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a medical clinic at 2002 N. Galloway Ave., Suite F.
Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, said the clinic would be located in an existing shopping center, and because it is located in the Truman Heights District a conditional use permit is required for a medical clinic.
“We don’t anticipate this having any negative effect on adjacent uses, the ability to develop property that’s undeveloped; the only thing that’s of any concern would be the parking – it can be a tight place,” Armstrong said. “However, the parking requirement is met; they do have a signal, so that helps people get in and out of there because the driveway is lined up traffic light on Ridgeview.”
Two responses in favor and none in opposition to the application have been received from property owners within the statutory notification area. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of the application.
The applicant said this will be a low-cost primary care clinic that will be open seven days a week. They will accept cash and credit cards but will not accept insurance or Medicaid.
Councilman Robert Miklos and Mayor Bruce Archer encouraged the applicant to consider accepting insurance to open their service up to more residents. Councilman B.W. Smith spoke up on behalf of senior citizens who live on a fixed income and Medicaid and was the single vote against this request.
The applicant said accepting insurance would be dependent on the clientele and stated that most of their clients at other locations do not have insurance.
The council approved the CUP 5-1.
