The West Mesquite High School cadets from the Wrangler Battalion recently conducted a Service Learning Project that included a fundraiser and a collection of needed supplies for Jonathan’s Place.
Jonathan’s Place provides a safe place, loving homes, and promising futures for abused and neglected children, teens, and young adults. It currently supports over 130 needy participants. The cadets sold candy and raised $1,500 to donate to this worthy cause.
Additionally, local merchants, parents, and teachers contributed much needed supplies to support Jonathan’s Place activities.
Nominations open for Hall of Honor
Nominations are open now through April 2 for the 2021 Mesquite ISD Athletics Hall of Honor class.
If you believe someone has had a significant impact on the history of MISD athletics, please submit a nomination at mesquitehallofhonor.org/nominate #MISDExcellence.
Success stories sought
Mesquite ISD is looking to share success stories from Mesquite ISD Alumni across the globe.
“The district’s goal is to inspire current students with the endless possibilities for career and life success,” the district stated. “We also want to highlight accomplished alumni so that our community continues to realize the value and importance of an excellent public school system for the children of Mesquite. If you graduated from a MISD high school and have experienced success in your professional career or industry, we'd love to hear from you.”
Share your #MadeInMesquite story with at mesquiteisd.org/madeinmesquite.
