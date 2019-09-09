West Mesquite, John Horn High Schools receive Great Grant
Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

Two of Mesquite ISD’s high schools recently received a grant after meeting specific criteria for Carter BloodCare’s Great Grants Program. The grant checks are presented to each school administration individually at the start of the school year.

West Mesquite High School received $1,500 and John Horn High received $2,500.

Both high schools’ commitment to hosting successful blood drives is commendable, as high school blood drives contribute greater than 20 percent of annual donations to the community blood supply.

Carter BloodCare awards this grant to public and private high schools, ranging from $500 to $2,500, depending on their UIL school ranking. The eligibility criteria for receiving a Great Grant fall into two categories based on the school’s current involvement:

If the school currently hosts Carter BloodCare blood drives, they must:

  • Meet your blood donor number goal
  • Attend or host a Great Leader event
  • Host a minimum of three blood drives, two must be during the school year and during school hours

If the school is not currently hosting Carter BloodCare blood drives, they must:

  • Host a minimum of two blood drives
  • Achieve the blood donor number goal(s) established with your Carter BloodCare consultant
  • Meet the blood donor number goal
  • Attend or host a Great Leader event
  • Host a minimum of three blood drives, two during the school year and during school hours

For more information, visitcarterbloodcare.org/programs.

