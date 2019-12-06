West Mesquite junior earns kicker invitation

West Mesquite High School junior punter Austin Stout has been invited to the 6th annual 2019 Kicking World invite-only national showcase taking place this weekend, Dec. 7-8, in Austin at Round Rock High School’s Dragon Stadium.
According to a press release, Stout earned the invitation earlier this season by having a ‘wow’ performance in Kicking World’s pressure competitions, competing against some of the best kickers from over 25 states.
Kicking World invites only 90 students from grades 9 to 12, out of the 1,200 that attended their camps this year. Stout is one of 65 who will be attending from 22 different states.
This event helps to maximize the young athletes’ exposure and get them noticed, and according to Kicking World, at each of the past events several participants received scholarship offers after camp, and many were ‘discovered’ and began to receive interest from various college football teams.
The event is streamed live on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST via YouTube at kickingworld.com/live.
