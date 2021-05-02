Voting 2020

Two incumbents on the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees retained their seats in Saturday’s election.

Elaine Whitlock defeated Devan Minyard in Place 6 by receiving 61.2 percent of the votes (1,861 votes). Minyard finished with 1,182 votes.

In Place 7 Kevin Carbo beat Brandon Murden by receiving 51.8 percent of the votes (1,559 votes). Murden received 1,453 votes.

