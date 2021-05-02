Two incumbents on the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees retained their seats in Saturday’s election.
Elaine Whitlock defeated Devan Minyard in Place 6 by receiving 61.2 percent of the votes (1,861 votes). Minyard finished with 1,182 votes.
In Place 7 Kevin Carbo beat Brandon Murden by receiving 51.8 percent of the votes (1,559 votes). Murden received 1,453 votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.