It has been a fairly mild winter in North Texas so far, but with months still to go and dips in temperatures, many will pull out their space heaters if they haven’t already.
According to the Mesquite Fire Department, the department generally sees an uptick in fires during the winter months mostly due to heating appliances such as space heaters.
Fire Capt. John Moore said that after years of providing public service announcements about the dangers of live Christmas trees and the importance of keeping them watered, the department hasn’t seen as many fires related to Christmas trees. The fire from a live Christmas tree can get out of control and spread within seconds.
“The use of L.E.D. lights and L.E.D. candles has also helped reduce the number of fires as they do not put off heat like incandescent lights and open flame candles do,” he said.
According to the fire department, there were 82 residential fires from Oct. 1, 2017, to Feb. 28, 2018, and 59 from Oct. 1, 2018, to Feb. 28, 2019.
Moore said the department recommends using a fire extinguisher to put out fires, but only if the fire is small and in the early stages of development. If it has progressed beyond the early stages and there is a large amount of smoke, he recommended leaving the structure, closing the doors behind you and calling 911.
In the event of a fire-related injury, Dr. Monica Juarez-Gonzalez with Dallas Medical Physician Group said a majority of small burns can be managed at home or by your primary care physician.
“If the burn is small and red, flush it with soap and warm water for a few minutes, then apply some aloe vera lotion or an over-the-counter antibiotic ointment, like Neosporin, and cover with a bandage,” Juarez-Gonzalez suggested.
“If the burn is large, more than a few inches, or is blistering, weeping or wet, you should head to the emergency room,” she added. “Also, if you have a burn on your face, neck, hands, feet, genitals or major joints, or if your burn is caused by something electrical or chemical, you should see a physician.”
Juarez-Gonzalez also recommends monitoring all burns for 72 hours to make sure it doesn’t get worse. If the burn does get worse the individual should contact a doctor.
