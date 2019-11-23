The Mesquite Outlaws are proud to announce the addition of veteran midfielder Ramón Núñez to the team’s 2019-2020 inaugural season roster. Per team and league policies, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.
Núñez, 34, has previous experience playing in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, he grew up in North Texas, graduating from W. T. White High School in Dallas. In 2004, he was drafted sixth overall in the MLS SuperDraft by the Dallas Burn, now FC Dallas.
“We’re thrilled to have a World Cup-caliber player like Ramon join our team,” said Outlaws Head Coach Tatu. “We think his vast experience will make him a team leader on and off the field.”
The midfielder has previously played for teams including Puebla and Cruz Azul (both in Mexico) and for Leeds United in England. His hobbies are spending time outdoors with his family, doing projects around the house and traveling.
“I’m very excited to be a part of this organization and looking forward to having a great season,” Núñez said.
The Mesquite Outlaws historic home opener against the Dallas Sidekicks is set for Nov. 30 in Mesquite Arena.
