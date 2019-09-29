Zamaria Lovelace

Zamaria Lovelace

The Mesquite Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Zamaria Lovelace, 12-years-old, approximately 5’3” tall and weighing 100 pounds.  Lovelace was last seen on Sept. 29 at about 2:30 a.m., leaving an apartment complex located in the 2600 block of Franklin Drive. 

12-year-old Mesquite girl missing

Lovelace was seen with an unknown male subject, in what is believed to be a silver Chevrolet Cruze vehicle (pictured). Lovelace was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and thick red braids in her hair.

If any person has any information into the whereabouts of Lovelace contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

