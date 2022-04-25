Police Report Graphic 1

For the week of April 18-24, there were nine reported aggravated assaults, 14 thefts, four burglaries from a motor vehicles and other assorted crimes in the city of Mesquite, according to police reports.

The nine reported aggravated assaults were:

  • At 10:19 a.m. April 20, discharge of a firearm at the 1600 block of Evergreen Dr., Mesquite, TX 75149. 
  • At 10:28 p.m. April 22, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on the 100 block of Woodbridge Way, Mesquite, Texas, 75149.
  • At 5:49 a.m. April 23, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 2100 block of Gus Thomasson Road, Mesquite, Texas 75150.
  • At 10:59 p.m. April 20, discharge of a firearm on the 900 block of Pioneer Road, Mesquite, Texas, 75149.
  • At 12:22 a.m., April 20, discharge of a firearm at the 200 block of Conger Drive, Mesquite, Texas 75149.
  • At 7:15 p.m. April 19, discharge of a firearm at the 2500 block of Cardinal Court, Mesquite, Texas, 75149.
  • At 7:30 a.m. April 19, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the 500 block of W. Kearney St., Mesquite, Texas 75149.
  • At 10:11 a.m. April 19, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2100 Hillcrest Street, Mesquite, Texas, 75149. 
  • At 6 p.m. April 20, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the 1500 block of E. Cartwright, Rd., Mesquite, Texas, 75149.

There were three thefts reported of property stolen from than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

  • At 3 p.m. April 18, a theft was reported on the 1600 block of Hickory Tree Roads in Mesquite.
  • At 5 p.m. April 19, a theft was reported on the 600 bock of Highland Village Dr. in Mesquite.
  • At 10:30 p.m. April 22, a theft was reported on the 500 block of Highland Village Dr., Mesquite.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments