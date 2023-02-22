The Mesquite Police Department responded to nine aggravated assaults and other crimes from Feb. 12-20, according to Lexis Nexis community crime maps.
On Feb. 13, three incidents of assault were reported at 2:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Birch Bend, at 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cartwright Road and at 10:45 p.m. in the 800 block of I-30.
A reported assault also took place Feb. 15 at 5:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Scyene Road.
Four assault incidents were reported on Feb. 16 at 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of Towne Crossing Blvd, 2:20 a.m. in the 2500 block of Beau Drive, 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of Samuell Blvd and 11:17 p.m. in the 900 block of Wilkinson Dr.
An assault incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 4800 block of Mistletoe Way.
Four residential burglaries have been reported from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20. The Feb. 15 incident occurred at 5 p.m. in the 2700 block of Franklin Drive. Two incidents were reported on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Belt Line Road and at 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of Driftwood Drive. A Feb. 20 incident was reported at 12:56 p.m. in the 1600 block of Evergreen Drive.
A robbery was reported on Feb. 20 at 7:35 p.m. in the 4400 block of Gus Thomasson Avenue.
Three motor vehicle thefts were reported from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18.
The Feb. 13 incident took place at 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of I-30. A Feb. 14 incident took place at 1:55 p.m. at North Peachtree and Gross Roads, and a Feb. 18 incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. in the 2100 block of Parkside Road.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
