Bryan Garcia, a 22-year-old Garland resident, has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

On Aug. 29, the Mesquite Police Department received information about a possible improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School. The suspect, Garcia, was employed as a teacher aide for the district. School officials contacted Garcia on Aug. 29 to inquire about information received regarding his inappropriate behavior and notified the Mesquite Police Department.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

