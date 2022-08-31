Bryan Garcia, a 22-year-old Garland resident, has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.
On Aug. 29, the Mesquite Police Department received information about a possible improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School. The suspect, Garcia, was employed as a teacher aide for the district. School officials contacted Garcia on Aug. 29 to inquire about information received regarding his inappropriate behavior and notified the Mesquite Police Department.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Garcia had been communicating with students through phone apps, and the offenses were determined to have occurred during the spring semester of 2022. On Aug. 30, Garcia was arrested.
This is an ongoing investigation, and if anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia please contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
