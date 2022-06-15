Police Report Graphic
fergregory - stock.adobe.com

The following major incidents were reported in Mesquite between June 7-14, according to community crime map data.

- A home burglary was reported at 5 p.m. June 8, on the 100 block of Highland Village Drive.

- A burglary at a building was reported at 5 p.m. June 9, on the 600 block of Sumner Drive.

- Officers responded to a discharge of a firearm call at 12:50 a.m. June 13, on the 2500 block of Red River Street.

- A home burglary was reported at 2:56 a.m. June 13 on the 3200 block of N. Galloway Ave., followed less than an hour later of another home burglary call on the 2900 block of Poteet Drive.

- A home burglary call was reported at 6:30 p.m. June 13, on the 2200 block of Bent Brook Drive.

- A robbery was reported at 12:20 p.m. June 14, on the 700 block of Gross Road.

- Officers responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 11:17 a.m. June 13, on the 2200 block of Narobi Place.

- A theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 was called in at 9 a.m. June 14, on the 1800 block of Cedar Vista Drive.

- At 6 p.m. June 11, a theft of property call ($2,500-$30,000) was reported on the 5000 block of Town East Mall.

- 10:30 a.m. June 11, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on the 400 block of Hunters Creek Drive.

- 3:40 p.m. June 10, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on the 300 block of Lindo Drive.

- 8 a.m. June 10, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on 2700 Foxglen Drive.

- 9:40 a.m. June 9, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on 2200 block of Anders Drive.

- 11:07 a.m. June 8, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on 2500 block of Buck Drive.

- 9 p.m. June 8, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on 1600 block of Springbrook Drive.

- 8 p.m. June 8, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on 300 Highland Village Drive.

- 3:19 a.m. June 8, theft of property ($30,000-$150,000) on the 2600 block of Faithon P. Lucas Drive Blvd.

- 8:30 p.m. June 7, theft of property ($30,000-$150,000) on the 3600 block of Emporium Circle.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments