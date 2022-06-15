Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 96F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 12:33 pm
The following major incidents were reported in Mesquite between June 7-14, according to community crime map data.
- A home burglary was reported at 5 p.m. June 8, on the 100 block of Highland Village Drive.
- A burglary at a building was reported at 5 p.m. June 9, on the 600 block of Sumner Drive.
- Officers responded to a discharge of a firearm call at 12:50 a.m. June 13, on the 2500 block of Red River Street.
- A home burglary was reported at 2:56 a.m. June 13 on the 3200 block of N. Galloway Ave., followed less than an hour later of another home burglary call on the 2900 block of Poteet Drive.
- A home burglary call was reported at 6:30 p.m. June 13, on the 2200 block of Bent Brook Drive.
- A robbery was reported at 12:20 p.m. June 14, on the 700 block of Gross Road.
- Officers responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 11:17 a.m. June 13, on the 2200 block of Narobi Place.
- A theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 was called in at 9 a.m. June 14, on the 1800 block of Cedar Vista Drive.
- At 6 p.m. June 11, a theft of property call ($2,500-$30,000) was reported on the 5000 block of Town East Mall.
- 10:30 a.m. June 11, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on the 400 block of Hunters Creek Drive.
- 3:40 p.m. June 10, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on the 300 block of Lindo Drive.
- 8 a.m. June 10, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on 2700 Foxglen Drive.
- 9:40 a.m. June 9, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on 2200 block of Anders Drive.
- 11:07 a.m. June 8, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on 2500 block of Buck Drive.
- 9 p.m. June 8, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on 1600 block of Springbrook Drive.
- 8 p.m. June 8, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000) on 300 Highland Village Drive.
- 3:19 a.m. June 8, theft of property ($30,000-$150,000) on the 2600 block of Faithon P. Lucas Drive Blvd.
- 8:30 p.m. June 7, theft of property ($30,000-$150,000) on the 3600 block of Emporium Circle.
