Pickle juice to the rescue
With the impact of the coronavirus outbreak the future can be uncertain and scary, but many organizations and local businesses have stepped up to offer a lending hand, like the Pickle Juice Company out of Mesquite, which specializes in a particular sports beverage.

Recently the Pickle Juice Company offered up its product to help healthcare workers on the front lines responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to their website, their beverage is specifically formulated for a dual purpose – addressing muscle cramps through the use of a proprietary grain of vinegar that acts as an effective neural inhibitor, and serving as a tool to aid hydration by containing 10 times more electrolytes compared to the average sports drinks.

Pickle Juice is more known among endurance sports athletes, but the company wanted to help those healthcare workers who are working long, strenuous hours during this pandemic.

“We’ve always felt that we have an obligation to be socially responsible. In normal times we sponsor about 300-400 different nonprofits' charity events annually,” said Filip Keuppens, vice president of Global Sales and Marketing. “We also actively try to bridge the gender pay gap in sports.”

Keuppens added that the company works with brand ambassadors to help facilitate their lifestyle so they can pursue their passion of endurance sports, and they sponsor a pro women’s cycling team.

The donation form for healthcare workers closed on April 3, but according to their website there’s a possibility for it to reopen in the future.

To learn more, visit picklepower.com or find them on Facebook at Pickle Juice Sport.

