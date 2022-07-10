How did you get involved in teaching pickleball?
When I moved to Mesquite from New Mexico in 2018, I wandered into Rutherford Recreation Center without knowing anyone and met several players who remain some of my closest friends (except for the ones who’ve discovered I am a liberal).
Eventually, Nancy Smith, my mixed-doubles partner, and I entered a pickleball league at Westlake Sports Center on Gross Road. Nancy and her family are well-known in bluegrass circles for their family band, Red River Reunion.
How long have you played?
I began playing a few months before I left New Mexico in the summer of 2018. I also played tennis, basketball, softball, flag football, volleyball, golf and ran track events in the Land of Enchantment (New Mexico).
What is your favorite aspect of the sport?
The friendships players develop. Although similar to tennis, pickleball is more social. Almost every friend I’ve made in this area has been through the sport.
I also play for the Mesquite Generals softball team – specializing as a pinch-runner for batters who would need a golf cart to make it to first base – and have made friends on the team (at least with the ones who haven’t asked who I voted for).
Through pickleball, I am on a first-name basis with probably 200 people from Mansfield to Rockwall. Between games, we gossip about those not within earshot, primarily about their bad shots which cost us the game (but never our own bad shots). After leaving the courts, we frequently dine with those we’ve been gossiping about and tell them how well they played.
My second favorite aspect is how equal the genders are. I’ve played with male partners and lost to women more times than I can remember.
My third favorite aspect is wiping the court with young guys who can’t believe they just got beaten by men born before fax machines.
What tournaments have you won?
In 2019-20, Bob Walker and I won gold in men’s doubles in the Dallas Golden Games, as well as silver and bronze medals in other tournaments. Nancy and I won gold in last year’s Golden Games.
We won the last two championships in the spring and fall leagues at Westlake Sports Center, and are currently 5-0 in the summer league (on a 22-match winning streak and 42-1 in individual games over three seasons—losing a game in a championship best-of-three match against our Martinez Restaurant after-match dining buddies Travis Rohde and Melissa Peach.)
Nancy and I also won first place in the recent tournament at Rutherford Recreation Center. Everyone rotated partners after each match, but we won the men’s and women’s brackets, respectively.
How would you encourage others to get involved in the growing sport of pickleball?
Contact any of the Mesquite recreation centers offering pickleball. It is rare to encounter players who are not patient and welcoming to beginners. It reminds me of the billboard in the town where I lived in New Mexico: “Welcome to Portales: Home of 12,000 friendly people and three or four old grouches.”
I also play at Evans Recreation Center, as well as Harry Myers Park in Rockwall. If Mesquite had such a nice facility with a canopy over three courts, it would keep more of us from venturing out of town to play and eat.
Nancy and I will teach pickleball from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at the reopening of Westlake Sports Center – expanding from two to four pickleball courts. The event is free and open to all ages.
Potential players are also welcome to contact me at sloan.wj@yahoo.com.
How long have you lived in Mesquite?
I’ve been here almost four years. I must say it’s nice having more than two grocery stores to choose from when trying to find a decent-size peach.
What are your hobbies?
Besides pickleball and softball, I love reading—including at Mesquite’s fine libraries.
My main interest is non-fiction, including science, history, philosophy, musicians, profiles of fascinating people, satire, scholarly studies about the origins of religions and their holy books (Did no one but Noah own a boat?) and everything else below and above our Sun.
My favorite web site is Quora, where people around the world ask questions answered by anyone who feels qualified. It can be eye-opening to see how the United States is viewed by other countries and how horrified they are by our gun violence and Wild West mentality. When Americans proclaim we are the greatest nation on Earth, I wonder what criteria they base that on.
I also still dabble in writing. My current passion is writing song lyrics. I have four songs recorded by a music studio and available on YouTube: “20 Years Since I’ve Seen You,” “Rocket-Ship Ride,” “Cheater” and “Mister Condescending.”
I also watch news, sports, movies, documentaries and occasional series (currently watching “Suits” on Amazon Prime Video).
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
The humorous answer would be “food.” Since I am a pescatarian (fish only for meat), if I could devise a line and hook. That part of my diet might not change much.
The more contemplative answer would be “human contact.” So, I’d like to have a satellite phone to chat.
That being said, despite my wild outfits, I am more introverted than extroverted. So, without human contact, I’d probably fare better than many—especially if a few intellectually stimulating waterproof books washed on shore from Tom Hanks’ FedEx plane.
What is one thing about yourself that readers would never guess to be true?
Besides being able to outrun many guys in their 30s (especially civilian militia members replacing insecurities with open-carry), I served as a Naval electronic spy on Guam during the Vietnam War.
During lulls in spying (such as when our commanding officers gave cute new spies “tours” of the facilities), we intercepted Associated Press ball-scores from back home. Fun times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.