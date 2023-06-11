Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of June 11:
Mesquite Rocks! with Who's Best
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome "The Who" tribute band, Who's Best on June 15 at 7 p.m. during Mesquite Arts Center’s annual concert series “Mesquite Rocks!”. This concert series has been restructured to be hosted between March-July on the third Thursday of the month. This celebration will include a family-friendly outdoor atmosphere. The location will be on the facility's perimeter, allowing individuals to bring their own chairs and view from their vehicles if they choose to. All attractions are free. Vendors may cost extra if in attendance. To learn more, visit www.mesquiteartscenter.org, or email us at arts@cityofmesquite.com.
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Mesquite Arts Theatre presents "4 Old Broads"
Join the Mesquite Arts Theatre from June 8-25 as they present their spring season performance inside the Mesquite Arts Center's Black Box Theatre. Tickets are available at mesquiteartstheatre.org.
Off the Rails with Hooplo
Mesquite’s “Off the Rails” concert series at Front Street Station stage welcomes local band Hooplo on June 17 for Mesquite’s weekly concert series.
Mesquite’s concert series run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each Saturday.
In the case of rain, this event will be rescheduled. Email arts@cityofmesquite.com with questions. BYO chair and cooler.
Mesquite Community Band presents "Pop in the Park"
Join the Mesquite Community Band as they celebrate the summer with their annual summer concert series "Music in the Park". This series features tunes every other Monday in June. This is a free concert that is open to the public. Viewers are invited to bring their own cooler, chair, bites to the Mesquite Arts Center's front lawn area. This area is shaded by cedar trees. Note: In the event that the weather is bad or temperatures rise to over (98 + degrees), the concert will be moved inside the Mesquite Arts Center's concert hall. The concert hall is an auditorium space that does not allow food or drink.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
