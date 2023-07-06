In collaboration with the Mesquite Police Association, Texas State Representative Victoria Neave Criado (HD-107) filed House Bill 975 to designate the portion of Interstate Highway 635 that runs through Mesquite as the Officer Richard Houston II Memorial Highway.
The legislation passed unanimously and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 10, 2023.
Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston II was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the parking lot of a grocery store in Mesquite on Friday, December 3, 2021. Officer Houston was a member of the Mesquite Police Department since 2001.
“Officer Houston’s legacy and service to our Mesquite community will be remembered for generations thanks to Shelby Houston’s powerful testimony about her father in support of House Bill 975. It was a tremendous honor to work with the Houston family and the Mesquite Police Association to turn this idea into law.” said Criado.
The following comment was given by representation of the Houst family, “A heartfelt thank you to Representative Victoria Neave Criado, Keith Bell, and Rhetta Bowers for their support of this bill. We also would like to extend that same thank you to the Mesquite Police Department, the community and our friends and family for their unwavering support these last 18 months. As families, friends, sons, daughters, moms and dads travel on Highway 635 — we hope that they would remember the sacrifice he made and decide to love hard and hug tight.”
“Our Association and members want to ensure that everyone living in or passing through the City of Mesquite knows Officer Houston's name, story, and sacrifice. This memorial highway dedication is a step in that direction," said Bruce Sales, Mesquite Police Association President.
One may donate to Officer Houston’s Memorial using the following link: https://charities.thempa.org/Donate. Donations will help design, create, and maintain the highway signs.
