Uniform cap in the hand of Ukrainian policmen
Evgeny Sosnovsky

In collaboration with the Mesquite Police Association, Texas State Representative Victoria Neave Criado (HD-107) filed House Bill 975 to designate the portion of Interstate Highway 635 that runs through Mesquite as the Officer Richard Houston II Memorial Highway.

The legislation passed unanimously and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 10, 2023.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments