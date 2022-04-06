As the first year of a Mesquite ISD program draws to a close, the district is showcasing the program’s effectiveness in the classroom to other districts.
Last Thursday, Superintendent Angel Rivera and Poteet High School principal Kelly Long took representatives from six other districts on a tour of Poteet to see the in-classroom application of AYO, a program designed to customize students’ educational experiences by gathering data based on a student’s interest and aptitudes.
Students have opportunities to input data regarding their interests via surveys and other methods, and teachers and parents will be able to see where a student is at based on their interests and aptitudes. While teachers will still teach to the Texas Education Agency’s standard, they will be able to customize the educational experience to the student.
The representatives visiting Thursday found classroom environments where students were tasked with setting goals for themselves, engaging in workshops to develop leadership skills and taking an active role in their learning. Teachers posed open-ended questions allowing students to approach a problem from multiple angles.
“When we built AYO, we really wanted to hear our students' voices in the learning process,” Chief Technology Officer Cara Jackson said. “We really wanted to make it about our students and what they need and ensure they have a voice in the process whether it's the planning process or they have a choice in the learning they're doing, or if they're able to adapt the learning and contextualize it for themselves. That's what we've been pushing for, so we can change our instruction and meet the needs of our kids. We want to keep teaching to standard, but we want our kids to have a voice in the process.”
In each classroom at Poteet High School, a sheet of paper with a QR code hung on the wall inviting students to take a survey regarding AYO’s experience.
Mesquite ISD produced a video where teachers acting as AYO ambassadors discuss how the program has changed the classroom. Some of them said they were hesitant to adopt the program at first because it seemed like one more thing on their plate that might not work. However, as AYO became engrained into daily classroom routines, they saw how they were better able to connect with students and help them set new goals, especially among younger students.
“It's providing more information to our teachers that they never had before,” Jackson said. “It's pretty awesome because our teachers have built great relationships with our students. However, AYO has helped them get to know their students in a different way, so they're able to build deeper relationships and really start to understand the whole child through this platform.”
As Mesquite ISD continues using AYO, it plans on further refining the program for an enhanced user experience.
