Commissioners on the Mesquite Planning and Zoning Commission gave their final decision on an affordable housing development on Monday.
After revisiting an apartment complex development off Highway 80, the commission decided in a 5-1 vote to recommend denial of an apartment building to City Council.
The complex, a 96-unit building proposed to be located at 901 East Highway 80, aimed to provide low-income housing for Mesquite residents. Residents from Mesquite’s Hillcrest Apartments spoke at a June 13 meeting saying a new building would be a good alternative to the current conditions of their housing. Members of a local United Methodist Church also spoke in favor of the complex at the June 13 meeting, citing the need for low-income housing in the city. Opposition at the time cited the existing poor traffic conditions and stated that a residential unit would further the already poor traffic. At the June 13 meeting, only some of the commissioners were present. Those commissioners chose to table the item to Monday night.
Jeff Armstrong said that at Monday’s meeting, Chairperson Roger Meland said while he supports affordable housing in Mesquite, Highway 80 is not a good location due to a variety of issues including traffic and safety.
“The Highway 80 frontage road is the only access, which also means children can’t safely walk to school and others can’t safely walk to the store or wherever,” Armstrong said, paraphrasing Meland’s sentiment.
The applicant has 10 days to appeal the recommendation to the City Council. If he doesn’t, the item will be considered denied.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
