The city of Mesquite has incorporated Halloween festivities with a city-wide scavenger hunt to bring attention to local restaurants and fun to the community.
This event was made through the Parks and Recreation Department with the intention to bring the community together during the pandemic as a way for people to enjoy themselves. There are six local restaurants involved in the scavenger hunt and each have a customized pumpkin for people to find.
“We came up with this event called pumpkin palooza and saw it as something that parks and recreation could do as a fun event and kind of help businesses,” Special Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Yvonne Lane said. “We coordinated some partnerships with local restaurants, and they customized pumpkins in their facilities that are set up around the hostess area.”
The hints on where the location can be found are done through press releases and social media. Once people recognize the hint on which business it is and take a photo with the pumpkin, they can expect a coupon or gift certificate for that restaurant. The grand prize will be a $350 gift certificate that was partnered through local restaurants and other donations.
“This scavenger hunt is fun to do as a family and as a group in a safe environment and a safe way while still having fun in the city,” Lane said. “We thought it was a fun thing because they could be dressed up while posing with the pumpkins. We’re thinking with the $350 in gift certificates, a family could really use that.”
This event was planned in response to the ongoing pandemic and for families to participate in a safe way. Pumpkin Palooza can be done contactless as the majority of the interaction is done through social media. People can also participate if they are doing curbside pickup at these restaurants.
“What we’re doing is trying to give everyone in our community a sense of place and to go out to enjoy themselves,” Lane said. “We hadn’t done this ever before and thought this would be something that we could help our citizens have a fun time of going out even if they are going out for takeout or curbside they can still come in and take a picture and draw business to our restaurants.”
The winner of the scavenger hunt will be announced at the end of the month and be awarded the grand prize. This is the first year this scavenger hunt was organized, but the Parks and Recreation Department already have planned to do this next year in response to the positive reviews.
“We are definitely already planning on doing it next year and will probably be expanding it to other restaurants and other local businesses,” Lane said. “ This year we only had restaurants, but we are looking at day spas, different city services and stuff like that that people can look for.”
