The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) experienced a domestic wastewater spill from its South Mesquite Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 3500 Lawson Road, Mesquite, Texas.

Inflow and infiltration of rainfall into the sanitary sewer system resulted in increased water flow into the plant, in excess of peak-flow pumping capacity, which resulted in a diluted wastewater spill beginning at approximately 5:30 a.m. on August 22, 2022.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments