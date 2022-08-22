The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) experienced a domestic wastewater spill from its South Mesquite Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 3500 Lawson Road, Mesquite, Texas.
Inflow and infiltration of rainfall into the sanitary sewer system resulted in increased water flow into the plant, in excess of peak-flow pumping capacity, which resulted in a diluted wastewater spill beginning at approximately 5:30 a.m. on August 22, 2022.
The volume spilled has exceeded 500,000 gallons as of 10 a.m. and is ongoing. NTMWD personnel are on site 24/7 and are working diligently around clock to minimize the impact. The diluted wastewater spill is traveling beyond the plant boundary, into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River. NTMWD personnel are monitoring the impacted area and will initiate appropriate cleanup activities.
The spill does not impact the NTMWD potable water system; drinking water delivered by NTMWD is safe for human use and consumption.
NTMWD personnel have notified the appropriate local governmental officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Regional Office regarding this event. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
The public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
