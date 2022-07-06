Mesquite residents now have a chance to give input on how they would like their tax dollars spent over the next year.
The City Council held its first of three public hearings on Tuesday for its 2022-23 budget. During the public hearing, no residents came to speak. Council Member Kenny Green wants residents to know that now will be the time to tell the city what their ideas and comments are on where they would like the money to go.
During a work session, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong and Neighborhood Services Director Maria Martinez presented their departments’ accomplishments this year and their plans for this upcoming fiscal year.
Armstrong said that Mesquite has seen more traffic at its historic buildings as school field trips are returning. Permits are expected to rise from 12,000 last year to 14,000 building permits by the end of this year, meaning that Mesquite is growing. The number of new single-family homes is expected to rise from 673 last year to 908 this year.
“We’re definitely back in the home building business in Mesquite,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said the city is currently looking for someone who can help maintain Mesquite’s historic buildings and properly restore them when needed. Green suggested offering a stipend to help interested prospects to become certified in historic restoration, so Mesquite’s landmarks are properly maintained.
Martinez said the city’s animal shelter is looking to implement marketing strategies to help increase its save rate from 88% to over 90%. She clarified that the save rate is based on how many animals were successfully adopted by families.
Up until now, the Mesquite animal shelter has taken in 4,071 cats and dogs. Wildlife was not counted. Animal services has also responded to 5,276 calls for service.
For both environmental services and animal services, Martinez said employees plan on utilizing body cams to keep both the city and residents accountable and protected.
The city will continue holding public hearings until the budget’s adoption in August.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
